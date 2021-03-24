George Segal Cause of Death: How Died ‘The Goldbergs’ Actor Die?

George Segal, the Oscar-nominated star actor of The GOldbergs, died late Tuesday night in Santa Rosa, California at the age of 87.

The news of his unexpected passing was shared by his wife Sonia.

According to Sonia, George Segal passed away from complications from bypass surgery.

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” she said in a statement, via Deadline.com.

Segal, who is best known for his role as magazine publisher Jack Gallo on NBC’s Just Shoot Me!, was working on ABC’s The Goldbergs for the past eight years.

The final episode he filmed before his death, Episode 16, is set to air on April 7.

Our deepest condolences go out to Segal’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.