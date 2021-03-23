Disney+ New Releases, April 2021: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of April 2021 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.

Throughout the month, we will be treated to new episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Might Ducks: Game Changers.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in April 2021.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In April 2021

April 2

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S2)

Disney Walk the Prank (S3)

Higglytown Heroes (S1)

Higglytown Heroes (S2)

The Island at the Top of the World

Third Man on the Mountain

The Last Ice

Made in a Day (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S4)

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

The Big Year

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Caravan of Courage

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume I

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume II

Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)

Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Episode 3

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

April 9

Disney Future-Worm!

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)

Man of the House

Mark Twain and Me

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Cesar Millan: The Real Story

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Episode 4

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 103

April 16

Treasure Buddies

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I

Primal Survivor (S5)

The Kid Who Would Be King

RIO

Big Shot: Episode 101, “Pilot”

Earth Moods: Premiere

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Episode 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 104

April 22

Secrets of the Whales

April 23

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie : Cali Style (S4)

Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch

Being the Queen

Baby’s Day Out

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Finale

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 105

Big Shot: Episode 102

April 30

Adventures in Wonderland

Disney Ducktales (S3)

Disney Junior Mira

Oklahoma!

Marvel Studios: Assembled

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 106

Big Shot: Episode 103