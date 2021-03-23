Disney+ New Releases, April 2021: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of April 2021 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.
Throughout the month, we will be treated to new episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Might Ducks: Game Changers.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in April 2021.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In April 2021
April 2
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)
Disney Walk the Prank (S1)
Disney Walk the Prank (S2)
Disney Walk the Prank (S3)
Higglytown Heroes (S1)
Higglytown Heroes (S2)
The Island at the Top of the World
Third Man on the Mountain
The Last Ice
Made in a Day (S1)
Secrets of the Zoo (S4)
Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
The Big Year
Night at the Museum
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Caravan of Courage
Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume I
Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume II
Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)
Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)
The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Episode 3
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
April 9
Disney Future-Worm!
Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)
Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)
Man of the House
Mark Twain and Me
Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
Cesar Millan: The Real Story
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Episode 4
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 103
April 16
Treasure Buddies
White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I
Primal Survivor (S5)
The Kid Who Would Be King
RIO
Big Shot: Episode 101, “Pilot”
Earth Moods: Premiere
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Episode 5
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 104
April 22
Secrets of the Whales
April 23
Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)
Disney Liv and Maddie : Cali Style (S4)
Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
Being the Queen
Baby’s Day Out
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Finale
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 105
Big Shot: Episode 102
April 30
Adventures in Wonderland
Disney Ducktales (S3)
Disney Junior Mira
Oklahoma!
Marvel Studios: Assembled
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 106
Big Shot: Episode 103