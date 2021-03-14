Tips for Life After Graduation

If graduating from college is in your near future, you are probably eager to get out into the rest of the world after years in the classroom. You can make this transition smoother if you follow the tips below.

Watch Your Budget

After years of living a student lifestyle, it can be tempting to throw money around for a while when you are finally earning a regular salary. You might also be dealing with a lot of expenses if you are moving and furnishing a new apartment in a new city. However, it’s important to be smart with your money and avoid going into debt. If you have student loans, you might want to look into consolidating them into a single payment with a private lender. This can make you less likely to pay late or miss payments since you will just have one payment to make instead of multiple ones with different terms and dates. If you have never made a budget before, you might want to get an app that will help you track and manage your spending.

Do Your Research

While you are still in school, start researching companies that you would like to work for so you can begin to get a good idea of which ones have cultures that appeal to you. Keep in mind as well that there are other options to going straight into getting a conventional job. Programs like Teach for America or the Peace Corps give you the opportunity to help out people in the United States or around the world. Maybe you are interested in some kind of specialized work for the government, such as joining the FBI or the foreign service. Depending on your ambitions, graduate school is another option and might be necessary for certain career paths. What’s important at this step is that you know a lot about all the different options available to you.

Network and Support

When you’re in college, many of your closest friends may live in the same building as you or nearby. Going out into the working world can mean leaving everything that has become familiar over the last several years. Networking can help you find not just a job but a new group of friends as you move into the next stage of your life. However, you should also be sure to shore up your familiar support as needed, reaching out to family and old friends when things get tough and you feel lonely.

A New You

If you attended college shortly after finishing high school, you probably reinvented yourself to some extent while you were there. Even if you didn’t do so consciously, the person who is graduated has probably changed a lot from the person who turned up on campus as a freshman several years earlier. As you graduate and head out into the world, it’s a good time to think about positive changes you’d like to make. Some may be inevitable, such as upgrading to a more professional wardrobe. With a lot more adult responsibilities, you might want to think about how to best spend your down time in ways that will reduce stress and enhance your new life.