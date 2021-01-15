What Makes Tom Brady the Best NFL Player of all Time

You may have heard the expression “There’s no ‘I’ in ‘team’” but when it comes to NFL quarterbacks, it can be argued that Tom Brady has earned the right to be separated from the pack. Endowed with skill and boasting an endless list of accolades, Brady’s prowess has been exhibited in every game he plays. If you haven’t already hopped on the fan bandwagon, consider these points that prove Tom Brady is the best football player the league has ever seen.

His unbelievable list of records and stats

Anyone that’s even casually involved with NFL fandom knows that Tom Brady has a list of records that rivals most players in the league’s history. Perhaps his most impressive accomplishment is locking in the most regular season wins, a whopping 230 victories, with both Brett Favre and Peyton Manning trailing behind with 186.

Aside from this extremely notable record, Brady’s career also boasts other unbelievable numbers, especially when it comes to NFL’s most anticipated annual matchup, the Super Bowl. The talented quarterback has racked up 6 Super Bowl wins, appearing in 9, as well as 4 MVP awards and over 2,838 championship game passing yards. He’s also thrown for 18 passes that resulted in Super Bowl touchdowns, many of which helped to secure wins.

One thing is for sure: Brady is no stranger to coming out on top. Even after a shocking move from his long-time Patriots and being led under head coach Bill Belichick for 20 seasons, the powerhouse has still managed to make waves with a new organization, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In fact, as another Super Bowl rears its head, OddsChecker expert pundits list the Bucs under top Super Bowl future picks with Tom Brady favored for yet another Super Bowl MVP. No matter what team you support, its undeniable that this quarterback has made an unforgettable mark on professional football and will continue to do so until retirement.

He’s competitive yet calm and collected

The role of quarterback is no easy feat. A position where many other team members look to your for guidance and one whose performance can make or break the outcome of a matchup. However, if you’re Tom Brady, remaining calm and collected under pressure is a no-brainer. Footage of the quarterback over the years has proved that one of the biggest qualities that allows Brady to be such an efficient passer is his relaxed demeanor, even when on the brink of tackle. Fellow teammates have supported this idea, describing Brady as a player who possesses incredible awareness and poise while still maintaining his own unique air of competitiveness.

Perhaps his ability to not choke even when under enormous strain separates him from the common quarterback. He knows what needs to be done and can think methodically towards the goal without losing his footing.

He possesses an amazing work ethic

Hard work pays off and no one knows that better than Tom Brady. Since his start in the NFL over 20 years ago in 2000, the quarterback has shown visible improvement each year. In trainings and practices he is described as deeply dedicated and devoted to the game of football, and especially the quality of his team’s performance. In previous interviews Belichick has noted that Brady earns his achievements through committing himself to the grind of training, both pre-season and post.

However, Brady continues to excel even without the Patriots coach. Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht also recognizes that his new addition is a lucky one, stating that Brady possesses rare leadership qualities that impacts the organization for the better. After all, the last time the Bucs were in the playoffs was over 13 years ago. This year they have Brady on their side and they’ve easily secured a playoff seat. Coincidence? I think not.