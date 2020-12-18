Notre Dame Threatens To Boycott ‘Sham’ College Football Playoff

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly is threatening an unexpected boycott.

Ahead of the ACC Championship against Clemson this weekend, the Fighting Irish’s leading man told reporters that the team could decline an invitation from the “sham” College Football Playoff.

The boycott stems from Kelly not understanding why families can’t attend the games.

“I’m not sure we’ll play in the playoffs if the parents can’t be there,” Kelly said, via the New York Post.

“Why would we play if you can’t have families at the game? If you can’t have families at bowl games, why would you go to a game where your families can’t be part of it? What’s the sense of playing a game in an area of the country where nobody can be part of it?”

Of course, if the Fighting Irish suffer a loss to Clemson on Saturday, they may not have to worry about getting an invitation in the first place.

About the College Football Playoff: The College Football Playoff matches the No. 1 ranked team vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3 in semifinal games that rotate annually among six bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Allstate Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl Game. This season’s Playoff Semifinals will take place Friday, January 1, 2021, at the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 11, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.