Chargers vs Raiders Live Stream: Thursday Night Football Online

Another week of NFL action kicks off on Thursday night with an AFC meeting between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium right off The Strip.

The Raiders sit at 7-6 on the season and are hoping to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Raiders have a 29 percent chance of reaching the postseason with a win and just a five percent chance of making the playoffs with a loss.

Entering Thursday’s game, the Raiders are 3-point favorites over the Rams.

How can you tune in to tonight’s primetime clash?

All of the information you need to watch the game on Thursday night can be seen below.

Chargers vs Raiders Viewing Details

Date: Thursday, December 17

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV Channel: FOX/NFL Network

Spread: Raiders -3 | O/U: 53

How To Live Stream Chargers vs Raiders Online

Your best bet for watching the Raiders host the Rams via a live stream is FOX Sports GO. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the game online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes FOX Sports Networks and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within a week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

Please note FOX Sports on Sling TV & DIRECTV NOW is only available in: Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Detroit, Gainesville, L.A., Minneapolis, New York, Orlando-Daytona, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Tamp-St. Petersburg, Washington, D.C.

Watch Chargers vs Raiders On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, FOXSports has you covered with their FOX Sports GO app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the game for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.