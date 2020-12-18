How to Cultivate a Personal Brand That Feels Authentic

Love it or hate it, social media is an integral part of modern society. People showcase everything from their inner lives to their biggest milestones on the internet, and there are thousands of people who have even turned their social media into a multi-million-dollar career. When you’re trying to make a name for yourself online, it can be helpful to think about how you present yourself and whether it’s genuine.

A big source of stress and anxiety from social media stems from the expectation people place on themselves to perform for an audience. Likes and comments activate the reward system in the brain, which kickstarts a cycle of validation-seeking that can quickly cause someone to start focusing far more on how they appear than who they really are.

Think About Yourself Before Your Audience

A personal brand is both a business and a passion. You are what you’re selling, whether it’s an online class or merchandise you make. In order to reach the right people, you have to create products and content that you would want to engage with. Nothing you post should make you feel conflicted or uncomfortable. If you frequently run out of ideas or find yourself not knowing what to post or say, it’s likely that you’re concentrating too much on others’ perceptions rather than your own desires. Although a personal brand does have to take its audiences’ preferences into consideration, the core of its business model should be rooted in the values and taste of the person behind it.

Use SEO Wisely

Intent SEO helps you connect with your audience more authentically. Rather than trying to sell yourself through posts and CTAs, you can produce content that is optimized to be seen by people who are looking for it. You’ll need to revisit the SEO principles, which are grounded in understanding your audience’s motivation and making content that matches their search queries. It’s not uncommon to get so caught up in keywords and being seen that you produce content that isn’t genuine. Focus on the intent of your audience first, and your SEO strategy will change to reflect what they really want. Your own content will be more sincere as you find yourself writing with greater aim and clarity.

Address Your Identity

Who you are online is not who you are as a person, but your digital persona should reflect your true character. No one should feel like they’re on a stage when they post on social media, even if their page does showcase the more glamorous or attractive aspects of their life. An honest approach will bring you more authentic followers and help you build a community around your brand.

People online these days tend to confuse honesty with ultra-personal details about their life. You don’t have to go this route. Instead, consider looking at how you’ve talked about yourself in the past, what type of content you’ve shared and how much it’s rung true to who you are and what you actually felt at the time. Audiences appreciate brands that are socially aware and unafraid to speak up about what they’re passionate about. Think about whether your brand has been a testament to yourself, and if it hasn’t, start making changes to reflect the real you that people should know.