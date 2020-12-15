Giannis Antetokounmpo Signs Record Contract Extension With Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is remaining with the Milwaukee Bucks long term.

On Tuesday, the two-time NBA MVP announced that he will sign a five-year supermax contract extension with the Bucks. The contract will be worth a record $228.2 million.

“This is my home, this is my city. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it,” Antetokounmpo wrote on Twitter.

Had the 26-year-old not signed a contract extension, he would have become an unrestricted free agent next summer.