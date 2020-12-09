YouTube Bans Videos Touting 2020 Presidential Election Fraud

YouTube is doing its part to combat claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The streaming service announced on Wednesday that it will no longer allow users to upload videos claiming Donald Trump lost the election due to unsubstantiated claims of fraud.

The policy will immediately be put in place on Wednesday, December 9.

“We will start removing any piece of content uploaded today (or anytime after) that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 US Presidential election,” YouTube said in a statement.

“For example, we will remove videos claiming that a Presidential candidate won the election due to widespread software glitches or counting errors. We will begin enforcing this policy today, and will ramp up in the weeks to come. As always, news coverage and commentary on these issues can remain on our site if there’s sufficient education, documentary, scientific or artistic context.”

President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated into office on Wednesday, January 20.

Whether the Trump administration continues to fight the results of the election and how that could come to a boiling point on inauguration day remains to be seen.