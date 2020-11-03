Election Day 2020: When Do Voting Polls End in Each State?

It is election day 2020! On Tuesday, November 3, voters will be heading to the polls to cast their vote for the next president of the United States.

The election is between incumbent Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Of course, it is important to get out and cast your vote in what is considered the most important election in modern history.

When do the voting polls close in your state?

A full look can be seen below.

7 p.m. ET:

Georgia

Indiana* (Polls in 80 eastern counties close at 6 p.m. ET; 12 western counties at 7 p.m. ET)

Kentucky

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

7:30 p.m. ET:

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

8 p.m. ET:

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida* (Polls close at 7 p.m. ET outside of Florida’s Panhandle)

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Missouri

New Hampshire* (Poll closings can vary by municipality)

New Jersey

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee* (Closing time vary by county)

8:30 p.m. ET:

Arkansas

9 p.m. ET:

Arizona

Colorado

Kansas* (Polls close in 101 eastern counties at 8 p.m. ET)

Louisiana

Michigan* (Polls close in 79 eastern counties at 8 p.m. ET)

Minnesota

Nebraska* (Polls close in 75 eastern counties at 8 p.m. ET)

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota* (Polling hours vary by county)

South Dakota* (Polls close in the eastern counties at 8 p.m. ET)

Texas* (Polls close in 252 western counties at 8 p.m. ET)

Wisconsin

Wyoming

10 p.m. ET:

Iowa

Montana

Nevada

Utah

11 p.m. ET:

California

Idaho* (Polls close in southern counties at 10 p.m. ET)

Oregon

Washington

12 a.m. ET:

Hawaii

1 a.m. ET:

Alaska