Election Day 2020: When Do Voting Polls End in Each State?

It is election day 2020! On Tuesday, November 3, voters will be heading to the polls to cast their vote for the next president of the United States.
The election is between incumbent Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Of course, it is important to get out and cast your vote in what is considered the most important election in modern history.
When do the voting polls close in your state?
A full look can be seen below.
7 p.m. ET:
- Georgia
- Indiana* (Polls in 80 eastern counties close at 6 p.m. ET; 12 western counties at 7 p.m. ET)
- Kentucky
- South Carolina
- Vermont
- Virginia
7:30 p.m. ET:
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- West Virginia
8 p.m. ET:
- Alabama
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida* (Polls close at 7 p.m. ET outside of Florida’s Panhandle)
- Illinois
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- New Hampshire* (Poll closings can vary by municipality)
- New Jersey
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Tennessee* (Closing time vary by county)
8:30 p.m. ET:
- Arkansas
9 p.m. ET:
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Kansas* (Polls close in 101 eastern counties at 8 p.m. ET)
- Louisiana
- Michigan* (Polls close in 79 eastern counties at 8 p.m. ET)
- Minnesota
- Nebraska* (Polls close in 75 eastern counties at 8 p.m. ET)
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Dakota* (Polling hours vary by county)
- South Dakota* (Polls close in the eastern counties at 8 p.m. ET)
- Texas* (Polls close in 252 western counties at 8 p.m. ET)
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
10 p.m. ET:
- Iowa
- Montana
- Nevada
- Utah
11 p.m. ET:
- California
- Idaho* (Polls close in southern counties at 10 p.m. ET)
- Oregon
- Washington
12 a.m. ET:
- Hawaii
1 a.m. ET:
- Alaska