Maxwell & Bednarik Award Semifinalists 2020: Full List of Players

As the college football season rolls on, the Maxwell Football Club continues to announce its weekly honors.

With the end of the season in our sights, the Maxwell Football Club announced the full list of semifinalists for the 2020 Maxwell Award and Bednarik Award.

The Maxwell Award winner will be recognized for overall performance on offense, defense, or special teams. The Chuck Bednarik Award recipient, meanwhile, will be honored for outstanding defensive play.

Is your favorite player up for the award?

A full look at the semifinalists for the Maxwell and Bednarik Awards can be seen below.

2020 Maxwell Award Semifinalists

2020 Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalists

About the Maxwell & Bednarik Awards

Semifinalist voting for both of the collegiate awards presented by the Maxwell Football Club will begin on Tuesday Dec. 8 and will close on Dec. 20. Three finalists for each award will be announced on Dec 21st and a finalist round of voting will take place at that time. Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, sports information directors and selected national media. All semifinalists are listed in alphabetical order by school with the player’s school, position and class designated.

The winners of the 84th Maxwell Award and the 26th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show which will be broadcast live on ESPN on January 7, 2021.