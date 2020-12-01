Spotify Wrapped 2020 has been released. The music streaming service released its full list of data which shows the top artists, albums, and songs from the past year.

In the United States, Juice WRLD was the most-streamed artist following his death and with the release of his record-breaking posthumous album. He was also one of the top artists globally.

The top artists globally were Bad Bunny, Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD, and The Weeknd.

Billie Eilish, meanwhile, was the top female artist globally followed by Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande Dua Lipa, and Halsey.

Did your favorite artists, songs or albums make Spotify Wrapped for 2020?

You can check out the full lists below.

Spotify 2020 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists

U.S. Most Streamed Artists

1. Juice WRLD

2. Drake

3. Lil Uzi Vert

4. Post Malone

5. Taylor Swift

U.S. Most Streamed Female Artists

1. Taylor Swift

2. Billie Eilish

3. Ariana Grande

4. Halsey

5. Megan Thee Stallion

U.S. Most Streamed Songs

1. “The Box” by Roddy Ricch

2. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

3. “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey

4. “ROCKSTAR (feat Roddy Ricch)” by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch

5. “Life Is Good (feat Drake)” by Drake, Future

U.S. Most Streamed Albums

1. Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD

2. Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – LUV vs. The World 2, Lil Uzi Vert

3. Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

4. After Hours, The Weeknd

5. Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

U.S. Most Popular Podcasts

1. NPR News Now

2. The Joe Rogan Experience

3. The Daily

4. Call Her Daddy

5. The Michelle Obama Podcast

U.S. Most Popular Podcast Genres

1. Comedy

2. Society & Culture

3. Lifestyle & Health

4. News

5. Education

Spotify 2020 Wrapped Global Top Lists:

Most Streamed Artists Globally

1. Bad Bunny

2. Drake

3. J. Balvin

4. Juice WRLD

5. The Weeknd

Most Streamed Female Artists

1. Billie Eilish

2. Taylor Swift

3. Ariana Grande

4. Dua Lipa

5. Halsey

Most Streamed Albums Globally

1. YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

2. After Hours, The Weeknd

3. Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

4. Fine Line, Harry Styles

5. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Most Streamed Songs Globally

1. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

2. “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I

3. “The Box” by Roddy Ricch

4. “Roses – Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN

5. “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. TED Talks Daily

3. The Daily

4. The Michelle Obama Podcast

5. Call Her Daddy

Most Popular Podcast Genres Globally

1. Society & Culture

2. Comedy

3. Lifestyle & Health

4. Arts & Entertainment

5. Education