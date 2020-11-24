Hulu New Releases, December 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Hulu is kicking the month of December 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Hulu programming, there is great news with plenty of new content and Hulu original films coming to the streaming service.

What can you expect to see throughout the month?

Check out everything coming and going from Hulu in December 2020.

Everything Coming To Hulu In December 2020

Dec. 1

CMA Country Christmas: Special

Disney Holiday Singalong: Special

Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Complete Season 1 (dubbed and subbed)

30 Days of Night (2007)

50 First Dates (2004)

About Last Night (1986)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Con Air (1997)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Dr. No (1962)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Euphoria (2018)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Hemingway’s Garden of Eden (2010)

Here On Earth (1999)

Hot Air (2019)

Into the Blue (2005)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Shrink (2009)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Southside With You (2016)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Sunshine (2007)

The 6th Day (2000)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Client (1994)

The Color of Money (1986)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Hulk (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The January Man (1989)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

The November Man (2014)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Young Victoria (2009)

True Confessions (1981)

Two Weeks (2006)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Dec. 4

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1

Brassic: Complete Season 2

Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed)

She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

Dec. 5

Black Ops (2020)

God’s Own Country (2017)

It Had To Be You (2015)

Mr. Jones (2020)

Waiting For The Barbarians (2020)

Dec. 6

How To Fake A War (2019)

The Secret Garden (2020)

Dec. 7

Valley Girl (2020)

Dec. 8

Nurses: Series Premiere

The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (2020)

Dec. 10

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!

Out Stealing Horses (2019)

Dec. 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2

Rent-A-Pal (2020)

Spy Cat (2020)

Dec. 12

Endless (2020)

Dec. 15

Dirt Music (2019)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Dec. 16

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye (2016)

Dec. 18

The Hero (2017)

Dec. 21

NOS4A2: Complete Season 2

Dec. 22

You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)

Dec. 23

Someone Marry Barry (2014)

The Little Hours (2017)

Dec. 25

Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

Dec. 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 9

Dec. 27

American Animals (2018)

Dec. 28

Hope Gap (2020)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Dec. 31

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Supervized (2019)