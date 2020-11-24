Netflix New Releases, December 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Netflix is kicking the month of December 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Netflix originals, there is great news with a number of new films and Netflix original films coming to the streaming service.

There will also be a number of other new Netflix originals, including stand-up specials and documentaries.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix in December 2020.

Everything Coming To Netflix In December 2020

Dec. 1: Holiday movies added

Angela’s Christmas Wish (Netflix Film)

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Netflix Original)

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show (Netflix Comedy Special)

Netflix’s new cheesy Christmas movies

Dec. 2

Alien Worlds (Netflix Documentary)

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Season 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic (Netflix Comedy Special)

Fierce (Netflix Film)

Hazel Brugger: Tropical (Netflix Comedy Special)

Dec. 3

Break (Netflix Film)

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (Netflix Family)

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) (Netflix Film)

Dec. 4

Big Mouth: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Bombay Rose (Netflix Film)

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas (Netflix Family)

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) (Netflix Film)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting (Netflix Film)

MANK (Netflix Film)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

Selena: The Series (Netflix Original)

Dec. 5

Detention (Netflix Original)

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (Netflix Family)

Dec. 7

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games

Dec. 8

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem (Netflix Documentary)

Lovestruck in the City (Netflix Original)

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (Netflix Family)

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (Netflix Family)

Triple 9 (2016)

Dec. 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas (Netflix Family)

The Big Show Show: Christmas (Netflix Family)

Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) (Netflix Film)

The Surgeon’s Cut (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 10

Alice in Borderland (Netflix Original)

Dec. 11

A Trash Truck Christmas (Netflix Family)

Canvas (Netflix Film)

DNA (Netflix Film)

Giving Voice (Netflix Documentary)

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) (Netflix Original)

The Prom (Netflix Film)

Dec. 14

A California Christmas (Netflix Film)

Hilda: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Tiny Pretty Things (Netflix Original)

Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Season 1-2

The Challenge: Season 10, 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

Teen Mom 2: Season 1-2

Dec. 16

Anitta: Made In Honorio (Netflix Documentary)

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America (Netflix Documentary)

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix Original)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper (Documentary)

Run On (Netflix Original)

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special (Netflix Original)

Dec. 17

Braven (2018)

Dec. 18

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix Film)

Sweet Home (Netflix Original)

Dec. 20

Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum (2019)

Dec. 21

The Con Is On (2018)

Dec. 22

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck (Netflix Comedy Special)

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (Netflix Family)

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

Dec. 23

The Midnight Sky (Netflix Film)

Your Name Engraved Herein (Netflix Film) Dec. 25

Bridgerton (Netflix Original)

Dec. 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (Netflix Film)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara (Netflix Family)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone (Netflix Family)

Dec. 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

Dec. 28

Cops and Robbers (Netflix Film)

Rango (2011)

Dec. 29

Dare Me: Season 1

Dec. 30

Best Leftovers Ever! (Netflix Original)

Equinox (Netflix Original)

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise (Netflix Anime)

Dec. 31

Best of Stand-Up 2020 (Netflix Comedy Special)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Leaving Dec. 4

Cabin Fever (2016)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Leaving Dec. 5

The Rum Diary (2011)

Leaving Dec. 6

The Secret (2006)

Leaving Dec. 7

Berlin, I Love You (2019)

The Art of the Steal (2013)

Leaving Dec. 8

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Dec. 10

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)

Leaving Dec. 14

Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Dec. 17

Ip Man 3 (2015)

Leaving Dec. 22

The Little Hours (2017)

Leaving Dec. 24

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Leaving Dec. 25

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Leaving Dec. 27

Fifty (2015)

Leaving Dec. 28

Lawless (2012)

Leaving Dec. 29

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

Leaving Dec. 30

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

Leaving Dec. 31

Airplane! (1980)

An Education (2009)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Baby Mama (2008)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Barbershop (2002)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Cape Fear (1991)

Casper (1995)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Coneheads (1993)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Fargo (1996)

For Love or Money (1993)

Frida (2002)

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

Her (2013)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the

Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost

Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

The Interview (2014)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

The Notebook (2004)

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

The Office : Seasons 1-9

Poltergeist (1982)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Session 9 (2001)

Splice (2009)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Superman Returns (2006)

The Town (2010)

Troy (2004)

WarGames (1983)

The Witches (1990)