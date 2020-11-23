Why BetVictor is a Great Choice for Horse Racing Betting Beginners

When it comes to horse racing, it’s very important for starting-out punters to ensure that they sign up only with a reliable bookmaker that will honor every last penny of their wins, and will be completely fair in their dealings. This is where a platform like BetVictor comes into the picture.

BetVictor is a bookmaker which has been around for over 70 years now, and has been offering its services to millions of punters across 160+ countries. Widely recognised as Gentlemen’s Bookie, its online operations are also the best in the industry. If you’re interested in learning more about its horseracing-related operations in Britain, you should check out their page at horseracingbetting.co.uk. Let’s now delve into why BetVictor makes an excellent choice for starting-out horseracing bettors.

Excellent bonus offer

Anyone who signs up with BetVictor to place horseracing bets gets a £ 30 bonus for every £ 5 deposit. Where things become interesting is the way this bonus is paid out to the punter. It’s in the form of 2 x £ 10 betting tokens to be used at their sportsbook and acca, and the remaining £ 10 to be used at their online casino platform. It makes their offer a whole lot interesting compared to the conventional bonus offers extended by other bookmakers in the business.

Extensive information

In order to help the starting-out punters, BetVictor horseracing offers a highly extensive blog that encompasses National Hunt Racing, Irish Racing and Flat Racing. All kinds of insider information, tricks and tips are offered on the platform with respect to all these races. The blog posts are written by pro-level tipsters, and therefore serve as invaluable source when deciding whom to bet on.

Best horse racing odds

The importance of availing the best odds when placing wagers on horse races can never be undermined, especially in case of beginners. BetVictor is known to offer a super impressive 91% value on their horse race bets. With excellent value prices of 87% to 93.8% for flat races, and even more impressive 88% to 94.1% on the national jumps, it’s a no-brainer for any starting-out horseracing punter to bet with them. In fact, carry out an independent research and it’s highly likely that you will find BetVictor’s odds to be the best in the industry. Not just that, BetVictor puts a seal on it with its ‘Best Odds Guaranteed’ promo. It implies that whenever you wager money on any UK or Irish horse race early, and the starting price availed was bigger, you’d be paid out at the higher price if you do end up winning that bet. You can keep a tab on all UK horse races on this page at bbc.com.

Mobile betting

Nowadays, a great multitude of punters place their wages on the move. BetVictor mobile betting app boasts of a highly smooth interface and offers the same odds available on the desktop version. Additionally, BetVictor has created a separate app referred to as Instabet that offers punters enhanced odds, however, with 15 minutes restriction. This is highly profitable for any quick-thinking and smart punter.

Apart from the above, BetVictor’s wide range of payment methods, live streaming service, safety & security features are all geared towards the starting-out as well as seasoned horserace bettors.