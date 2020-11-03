Maxwell Award Announces College Football Players of the Week for Week 9

As the college football season rolls on, the Maxwell Football Club continues to announce its weekly honors. Following Week 9 of the 2020 campaign, the Maxwell Football Club announced its latest Maxwell Award Player of the Week and Bednarik Award Player of the Week.

The Maxwell Award Player of the Week will be recognized for overall performance on offense, defense, or special teams. The Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week, meanwhile, will be honored for outstanding defensive play.

This week’s Maxwell Award went to Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who led Maryland to an overtime win with 350 yards through the air and five total touchdowns.

Defensively, linebacker Joseph Ossai of Texas picked up the honor.

Additional information on the Week 9 Player of the Week winners can be seen below.

Maxwell Award Player of the Week: Taulia Tagovailoa – QB – Maryland

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been named Maxwell Award Player of the Week after leading the Terps past Minnesota in a Big 10 matchup on Saturday. What a difference a week makes. Six days after being held to a field goal by Northwestern, Maryland exploded for 675 yards Friday versus the Golden Gophers. Tagovailoa was the catalyst, rallying the Terps back from a 17-point fourth quarter deficit to win, 45-44, in overtime. The Alabama transfer was Pro Football Focus’ sixth highest graded Week 9 quarterback, while becoming just the third Big Ten player this century to rush for two touchdowns and throw for 350 yards and three scores.

Bednarik Award Player of the Week: Joseph Ossai – LB – Texas

Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai was named the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week following the Longhorn’s stunning overtime win over Oklahoma State. If Ossai didn’t deliver the single best defensive effort of 2020 so far, it’s certainly in the discussion. The junior singlehandedly wrecked the Oklahoma State front wall, helping hand the No. 6 Cowboys their first loss. Ossai’s get-off and bend around the edge were just too much for the OSU tackles. He notched 12 tackles, six stops for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three sacks, including a walk-off shoestring stop of QB Spencer Sanders to seal the win in overtime.