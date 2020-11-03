UFC on ESPN+ 39 Medical Suspensions: Uriah Hall Could Miss 6 Months

UFC on ESPN+ 39 took place over the weekend with Anderson Silva having his farewell fight against Uriah Hall in the main event.

Silva’s final fight was spoiled by Hall, who scored a fourth-round TKO win, which led to an emotional exchange after the fight was over.

Following the event, the UFC released the full list of medical suspensions from the ESPN event.

How long will your favorite fighter be sidelined?

A full look at the UFC on ESPN+ 39 medical suspensions can be seen below, via MMA.tv.

Uriah Hall defeated Anderson Silva

•Hall must have both hands and right foot x-rayed, if positive needs Dr clearance or no contest until 04/30/21, no contact until 12/01/20

•Silva must have broken nose cleared by Dr or no contest until 04/30/20; minimum suspension no contest until 12/31/20, no contact until 12/16/20 – left upper eyelid laceration

Bryce Mitchell defeated Andre Fili

•Mitchell must have left hand x-rayed and cleared by an orthopedic Dr or no contest until 04/30/21;

•minimum suspension no contest until 12/16/20, no contact until 12/01/20 – right eyebrow laceration

Greg Hardy defeated Maurice Greene

Greene must have MRI cervical/spine as outpatient and clearance from neurosurgeon, ortho spine specialist or physical medicine & rehabilitation doctor; minimum suspension no contest until 12/16/20, no contact until 12/01/20 – laceration above left eyebrow

Kevin Holland defeated Charlie Ontiveros

Ontiveria ?suspended until 12/01/20 No contact until 11/21/20

Thiago Moises defeated Bobby Green

•Green needs clearance on left eye by an ophthalmologist or no contest until 04/20/21 and must have facial lacerations cleared by a Dr or no contest until 12/31/20, no contest until 12/16/20

•Moises must have right thumb x-rayed and cleared by an orthopedic Dr or no contest until 04/30/21.

Alexander Hernandez defeated Chris Gruetzemacher

•Gruetzemacher suspended until 12/31/20 No contact until 12/16/20 – laceration over right eyelid

•Hernandez must have cut on right index finger cleared by Dr or no contest until 12/16/20

Adrian Yanez defeated Victor Rodriguez

Rodriguez suspended until 12/16/20 No contact until 12/01/20 – cut under right eye

Sean Strickland defeated Jack Marshman

Marshman suspended until 12/16/20 No contact until 12/01/20 – lacerations under both eyes

Jason Witt defeated Cole Williams

Williams suspended until 12/31/20 no contest until 12/16/20 – laceration above left eyebrow

Dustin Jacoby defeated Justin Ledet

Ledet suspended until 12/16/20 No contact until 12/01/20

Miles Johns defeated Kevin Natividad

Natividad suspended until 12/31/20 No contact until 12/16/20