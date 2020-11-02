3 People Shot During Dispute Over Donald Trump Sign

A dispute over a Donald Trump-Mike Pence campaign sign turned violent over the weekend in Kansas.

According to reports, three people were shot after a man confronted a group of people he believed had stolen his yard signs supporting the president.

The report states one of the gunshot victims was found with serious injuries inside of a car that had crashed, while two others showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds later in the day.

Per WIBW, the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. There is also no information available regarding the shooting victims.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to [email protected] and we will respond as soon as possible.