Ole Miss Football: DaMarcus Thomas Airlifted to Hospital After Practice Injury

Ole Miss football player DaMarcus Thomas suffered a horrific injury at practice on Monday, according to reports.

The 18-year-old, four-star tight end suffered an injury that immediately sent him to the hospital.

According to head coach Land Kiffin, Thomas did not move after being injured on the field before ultimately being airlifted to the local hospital.

“We had a player potentially severely injured,” Kiffin told the media, via 247 Sports. “DaMarcus Thomas was hit and hasn’t moved since. The helicopter is on its way now. Obviously, I’ll answer questions. I’ve got to do my job about the game, whatever it is, but nothing seems very important right now. He never moved and he hasn’t. There’s no feeling in his entire body. We’ve informed the family. I don’t know. I don’t know if I’ve seen anything as hard or like that, personally.”

“We were all out there waiting for the ambulance initially, and then the ambulance came and they said they need to airlift him. I was around the players. I just came in to knock this out and I’m going back out there…All the players stayed out there.”

Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy said that the incident was a “freak accident.”

The Rebels canceled practice for the remainder of the day.

There have since been reports that Thomas did show “some movement” before being airlifted from the field which is promising news.

We would like to wish Thomas a full and speedy recovery from what appears to be a terrifying scene.