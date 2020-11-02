Ravens Star Marlon Humphrey Tests Positive For COVID-19

Baltimore Ravens star defensive back Marlon Humphrey has tested positive for COVID-19 following Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Humphrey announced the news on social media before the Ravens confirmed the news.

“”We were informed early this morning that a Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19,” the Ravens announced in a statement. “He immediately began to self-quarantine, and our organization is now in the NFL’s intensive protocol.

“In coordination with the league, we have started the process of contact tracing, and are following the guidelines of intensive protocol. The health and safetof our players, staff, and community continue to be our highest priotity. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and our team doctors and will follow their guidance.”

Pittsburgh returned zero positive tests on Monday.

However, Steelers tight end Eric Ebron had a hilarious response to Humphrey’s positive test result.

😭😭😭 this was not 6ft 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OG2uZAoaMr — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) November 2, 2020

If the Ravens can successfully avoid a coronavirus outbreak, they will return to action on Sunday, November 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET against the Indianapolis Colts.

