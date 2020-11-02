New COVID-19 Tests Delivers Results in 30 Minutes

Prenetics, a company based in Hong Kong, has been working on a new COVID-19 test that can produce rapid results. And after the latest studies from Oxford University, the test could return results in 30 minutes or less.
Other highly-accurate tests — meaning those that do not have a high percentage of false positives — can take hours to return results.
“After months of intense work alongside with Prenetics, they are in no doubt the perfect partner to quickly roll out the Oxford rapid test at scale, and help society resume a more normal way of living and productivity,” Zhanfeng Cui, an Oxford professor and Oxsed co-founder, said in a statement.
The company is reportedly also in talks with international airports to provide rapid testing.
From the New York Post:
Prenetics says it has already set up a testing site at Heathrow Airport in London to screen passengers before their flights. The company also launched a trial of the test — which costs $15 to $20 before labor and other costs are added — last week at Hong Kong International Airport to compare it to the PCR method, Yeung told CNBC.
