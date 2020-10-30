NFL Schedule 2020: NFL Week 8 Announcer Schedule & Pairings

The NFL regular season rolls on. On Sunday afternoon, Week 8 of the 2020-21 regular season kicks into full swing with a full slate of games across the country.

While things look different this season due to the coronavirus pandemic and teams reporting some positive tests across the league which has led to last-minute schedule shuffling, it is exciting to know that football has returned.

Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.

Who will be calling your favorite team’s game on opening weekend?

The full television schedule and list of announcer pairings for Week 8 of the NFL regular season can be seen below, via Awful Announcing.

NFL Week 8 Announcer Schedule

Sunday, November 1

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, CBS 1:00 p.m.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson

New England at Buffalo, CBS 1:00 p.m.

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis & Evan Washburn

Tennessee at Cincinnati, CBS 1:00 p.m.

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Las Vegas at Cleveland, FOX 1:00 p.m.

Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman & Laura Okmin

Indianapolis at Detroit, CBS 1:00 p.m.

Andrew Catalon, James Lofton & Michael Grady

Minnesota at Green Bay, FOX 1:00 p.m.

Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston & Pam Oliver

NY Jets at Kansas City, CBS 1:00 p.m.

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green & Melanie Collins

LA Rams at Miami, FOX 1:00 p.m.

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma & Shannon Spake

LA Chargers at Denver, CBS 4:05 p.m.

Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon & Jay Feely

New Orleans at Chicago, FOX 4:25 p.m.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman & Erin Andrews

San Francisco at Seattle, FOX 4:25 p.m.

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth & Lindsay Czarniak

Dallas at Philadelphia, NBC 8:20 p.m.

Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth & Michele Tafoya

Monday, November 2

Tampa Bay at NY Giants, ESPN 8:15 p.m.

Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick & Lisa Salters

BYE: Arizona, Houston, Jacksonville, Washington