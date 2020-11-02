Michigan Football Issues Statement on Assistant Bob Shoop

One of the Michigan football program’s newest coaches is currently not working closely with the Wolverines. New assistant Bob Shoop is coaching the team’s safeties but is not doing so in an on-field capacity.

While Shoop is not in an on-field capacity, he remains employed by the university and is working remotely.

“Bob Shoop is not working with the team in an on-field coaching capacity at this time,” a team spokesperson said in a statement, via 247 Sports.

“He is performing team-related duties remotely. In consideration of his privacy interests, we will have no further comment.”

There are no further details on his absence from the program.

According to the report, defensive analyst Aashon Larkins is filling in for Shoop.

