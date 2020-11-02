Anderson Silva Releases ‘Goodbye’ Statement After UFC on ESPN+ 39 Loss

Anderson Silva said farewell to the UFC this past weekend following UFC on ESPN+ 39 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The former middleweight champion headlined the event against Uriah Hall, but had his final fight spoiled after suffering a fourth-round TKO.

Following the event, Silva took to social media to issue a statement to his fans.

In his statement, “The Spider” thanked fans for all of the support throughout his career and officially said goodbye to mixed martial arts.

“Today is a different day for a simple reason, say goodbye to an entire life dedicated to my sport. Yesterday was so special, I went there to do what I love. I didn’t imagine I would be as happy as I am now. Even in defeat, I’m feeling at peace,” his statement on Instagram read.

“I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, my team, my family, my friends, and everyone who watched the fight, know that it was always a great honor to fight all these years with your support. I want to thank the God for granting me the gift of the fight! Thank you my people for all understanding, for all your support and for all your amazing moments that we live in this sport together!

“I hope I left it in memory and in the heart of each of you a little of who I am, that you can overcome difficulties, every second of uncertainty and to overcome obstacles in your lives! Never think about giving up, as hard as things get at some point; know that I leave all my love, all my respect for you! Strength and honor always and God bless you all!”

If you missed out on Saturday’s action, we have you covered.

A complete look at the UFC on ESPN+ 39 results can be seen below.

Uriah Hall def. Anderson Silva via TKO (punches) – Round 4, 1:24

Bryce Mitchell def. Andre Fili via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Greg Hardy def. Maurice Greene via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:12

Kevin Holland def. Charlie Ontiveros via verbal submission (injury) – Round 1, 2:39

Thiago Moises def. Bobby Green via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Alexander Hernandez def. Chris Gruetzemacher via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:46

Adrian Yanez def. Victor Rodriguez via knockout (head kick) – Round 1, 2:46

Sean Strickland def. Jack Marshman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jason Witt def. Cole Williams via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 2:09

Dustin Jacoby def. Justin Ledet via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:38

Miles Johns def. Kevin Natividad via knockout (punch) – Round 3, 2:51