Kanye West to Appear on Jimmy Kimmel Night After Election

The 2020 presidential election takes place on Tuesday, November 3. The following day, Wednesday, November 4, one of the presidential candidates will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Of course, it won’t be one of the top candidates and likely next president — Donald Trump or Joe Biden — won’t be on the stage.

Instead, it will be Kanye West.

The network announced the news that Kanye will be making a Wednesday night appearance this week. The musical guest will be Gregory Porter.

Kanye is the only guest scheduled for the late-night show.

Most recently, Kanye sat down for a lengthy three-hour interview with Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

The schedule for the upcoming week of Jimmy Kimmel Live can be seen below.

Monday, Nov. 2

John Lithgow (“Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown: Verses for a Despotic Age”), Freddie Highmore (“The Good Doctor”), Musical Guest Giveon

Tuesday, Nov. 3 – preempted due to 2020 Election News Coverage

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Kanye West, Musical Guest Gregory Porter

Thursday, Nov. 5

David Duchovny (“The Craft: Legacy”), The Bachelorette, Musical Guest Jon Pardi

Friday, Nov. 6

Charlie Hunnam (“Jungleland”), Musical Guest Why Don’t We

