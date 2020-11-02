Donald Trump Suggests He May Fire Dr. Fauci After Election

Donald Trump was on the campaign trail over the weekend in several key battleground states as he continued to play to the crowd and attempt to ramp up excitement leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

As is usually the case, however, Trump made some eyebrow-raising comments during his speech.

After the crowd began shouting “Fire Fauci!”, the president suggested he could fire the infectious disease expert following this week’s election — which takes place on Tuesday, November 3.

“Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait till a little bit after the election,” Trump joked to the crowd. “I appreciate the advice.”

The comments were directed at Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been one of the top public experts regarding the coronavirus pandemic and who constantly clashes with Trump.

The 74-year-old Fauci has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and one of the most respected voices during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci, who has advised six presidents, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush in 2008.

With just one full day left in the presidential campaign, President Trump will hold rallies in several key battleground states. Meanwhile, the president suggested he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the election. @PeterAlexander has the latest. pic.twitter.com/ewmkTUguoA — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 2, 2020

