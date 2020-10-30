Walmart Removes Guns & Ammo Ahead of Election Due to ‘Civil Unrest’

Walmart is preparing for some “civil unrest” ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

With the election nearing, Walmart has announced that it will be removing guns and ammunition from its shelves.

“It’s important to note that we only sell firearms in approximately half of our stores, primarily where there are large concentrations of hunters, sportsmen, and sportswomen,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement.

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers.”

The report adds:

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the story, said Walmart had decided to remove firearms and ammunition “aiming to head off any potential theft of firearms if stores are broken into amid social unrest.”

This year’s election will be held on Tuesday, November 3.