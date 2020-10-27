Get ready to see a lot of Donald Trump over the next 24 hours. With one week until the 2020 presidential election, the president’s re-election campaign has taken out a major 7-figure ad buy to dominate YouTube’s homepage throughout Tuesday.

Breitbart News was first to report news of the major ad-buy campaign from Team Trump which will look to highlight the president’s accomplishments while in office.

Team Trump is also expected to launch another huge ad buy on Election Day 2020 (Nov. 3).

Trump had also run ads on YouTube’s masthead during the final presidential debate.

There are multiple videos for the campaign with one including a series of “patriotic pictures” of the president. A second video highlights numbers from manifacturing jobs, wage growth, and tax cuts, while a third is Trump speaking directly into the camera about the dangers of Joe Biden and corruption.

“Joe Biden, and the family, there is such corruption,” Trump says. “It’s so obvious. He would go to a place, whether it’s China or Ukraine or any place–Russia–you take a look at what he’s done and his son was like a human vacuum cleaner. They’d take out millions and millions and millions of dollars.”

There are also various videos from “influential” voices that the Trump campaign hopes can reach potential voters and then a tongue-in-cheek video warning that voters should “prevent the zombie uprising” by not voting for Biden.

We will have to see if any of these ads pay off when voters hit the polls on Tuesday, November 3.