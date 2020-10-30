College Football Bowl Schedule 2020: Full List of Games

The 2020 college football bowl schedule has been released.
This season, there will be 37 bowl games take place over the course of a few weeks with 35 of the 37 games airing live on the ESPN family of networks.
It will be interesting to see what teams qualify for the bowl games after the Football Oversight Committee announced it would not require teams to be .500 against FBS opponents in order to reach a postseason game due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A full look at the 2020 college football bowl schedule can be seen below.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl **
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas – 7 p.m – ESPN
Monday, Dec. 21
Myrtle Beach Bowl **
Brooks Stadium, Conway, S.C. – 2 p.m. – ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl **
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho – 3 p.m. – ESPN
Boca Raton Bowl **
FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla. – 7 p.m. – ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 23
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN
Montgomery Bowl **
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala. – 7 p.m. – ESPN or ESPN2
Thursday Dec. 24
New Mexico Bowl **
TBD, Albuquerque, N.M. – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 26
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl **
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa – Noon – ABC
Cure Bowl **
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla. – Noon – ESPN
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl **
Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas – 3:30 p.m. – ABC
LendingTree Bowl
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Ala. – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La. – 7 p.m. – ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field, Phoenix – 10:15 p.m.- ESPN
Monday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md. – 2:30 p.m. – ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 29
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium, New York – 2 p.m. – ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium, Orlando – 5:30 p.m. – ESPN
Valero Alamo Bowl
Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas – 9 p.m. – ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte – Noon – ESPN
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn. – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas – 7:15 p.m. – ESPN
LA Bowl
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif. – 10:45 p.m. – ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 31
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl **
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas – Noon – ESPN
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis – 4 p.m. – ESPN
Texas Bowl **
NRG Stadium, Houston – 8 p.m. – ESPN
Friday, Jan. 1, 2021
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl **
Legion Field, Birmingham, Ala.- Noon – ESPN2
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta – 12:30 – ESPN
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium, Orlando – 1 p.m. ABC
College Football Playoff Semifinal at The Rose Bowl Game
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. – 5 p.m. – ESPN
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans – 8:45 p.m. – ESPN
Saturday, Jan. 2
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville – Noon – ESPN
Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa – 12:30 p.m. – ABC
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. – 4 p.m. – ESPN
Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. – 8 p.m. – ESPN
Monday, Jan. 11
College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. – 8 p.m. – ESPN