College Football Bowl Schedule 2020: Full List of Games

The 2020 college football bowl schedule has been released.

This season, there will be 37 bowl games take place over the course of a few weeks with 35 of the 37 games airing live on the ESPN family of networks.

It will be interesting to see what teams qualify for the bowl games after the Football Oversight Committee announced it would not require teams to be .500 against FBS opponents in order to reach a postseason game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A full look at the 2020 college football bowl schedule can be seen below.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl **

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas – 7 p.m – ESPN

Monday, Dec. 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl **

Brooks Stadium, Conway, S.C. – 2 p.m. – ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl **

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho – 3 p.m. – ESPN

Boca Raton Bowl **

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla. – 7 p.m. – ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 23

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN

Montgomery Bowl **

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala. – 7 p.m. – ESPN or ESPN2

Thursday Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl **

TBD, Albuquerque, N.M. – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 26

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl **

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa – Noon – ABC

Cure Bowl **

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla. – Noon – ESPN

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl **

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas – 3:30 p.m. – ABC

LendingTree Bowl

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Ala. – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La. – 7 p.m. – ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field, Phoenix – 10:15 p.m.- ESPN

Monday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md. – 2:30 p.m. – ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 29

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium, New York – 2 p.m. – ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium, Orlando – 5:30 p.m. – ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas – 9 p.m. – ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte – Noon – ESPN

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn. – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas – 7:15 p.m. – ESPN

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif. – 10:45 p.m. – ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 31

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl **

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas – Noon – ESPN

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis – 4 p.m. – ESPN

Texas Bowl **

NRG Stadium, Houston – 8 p.m. – ESPN

Friday, Jan. 1, 2021

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl **

Legion Field, Birmingham, Ala.- Noon – ESPN2

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta – 12:30 – ESPN

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium, Orlando – 1 p.m. ABC

College Football Playoff Semifinal at The Rose Bowl Game

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. – 5 p.m. – ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans – 8:45 p.m. – ESPN

Saturday, Jan. 2

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville – Noon – ESPN

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa – 12:30 p.m. – ABC

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. – 4 p.m. – ESPN

Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. – 8 p.m. – ESPN

Monday, Jan. 11

College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. – 8 p.m. – ESPN