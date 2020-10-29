Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders Opens Up About Terrifying COVID Scare

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week and is now opening up about his experience with the virus.

Sanders revealed that he is “scared for his life” and that he has been going through a horrifying time.

"Like, I don't want to wake up in the middle of the night and like, can't breathe," Sanders said on the "17 Weeks" podcast . "And like, sh*t just goes south, right? That's like my biggest fear in watching that sh*t, it intensifies my fears, right? "Like, it feels like we're glitchy," the NFL receiver said. "Like when I'm walking it feels like if my wife was to talk to me, it feels like I'm skipping a beat every now and then. It's like the weirdest sh*t ever." Sanders is currently on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list and missed last week's game against the Carolina Panthers. He is also set to miss this week's game against the Chicago Bears.