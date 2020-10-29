Researchers continue to show that wearing a mask is effective when it comes to coronavirus. The Vanderbilt University School of Medicine prepared a study that showed areas with mask mandates have lower rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“Hospitals that predominantly serve patients from areas without masking requirements (the <25 percent group) continue to see the highest rate of growth in hospitalizations,” researchers wrote.

So if you don’t know by now, make sure to mask up.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 8.46 million confirmed cases and 223,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.