Lyft Offering Discounts to Riders on Election Day

|

Lyft is stepping up in an effort to help out voters on Election Day next week.

In a promo effort, Lyft announced that it will be helping out with incredibly discounted rides to and from the polls for voters, according to TMZ.

Rides will be up to 50 percent off in some areas, while other lucky voters will get rides for free.

From the report:

A rep for the rideshare co. tells TMZ … their team has already helped mobilize nearly 30,000 people with a transportation plan on Nov. 3. They’re also helping voters to make sure they’re registered.

Might seem like small potatoes, but since every vote counts in this election — it’s actually a big deal. Lyft says they’ve achieved this via their Voting Access Hub, along with countless partnerships in a comprehensive push to get out the vote.

Lyft will also be giving away free rides to polls in suppressed areas of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Mississippi in an effort to help disenfranchised voters who usually don’t vote because of a lack of transportation.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 3.

So make sure you get out and vote!

This Bloody Halloween Display May Be the Most Gruesome, But Impressive Ever
Read More:
News2020 election,News,politics
  • 10678531520930918