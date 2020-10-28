The Wisconsin football program is being forced to pause all activities just one week into the Big Ten season. After defeating Illinois in Week One, the Badgers are shutting down the program due to a coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, October 28, the program announced 12 positive COVID-19 cases which includes head coach Paul Chryst. Another positive test belonged to starting quarterback Graham Mertz.

The news came shortly after the Badgers canceled this weekend’s game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

“We have said from the beginning that the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff members come first,” said Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez in a statement.

“Over the past several days we have seen a rising number of student-athletes and staff contract the virus. The responsible thing for us to do is to pause football-related activities for at least seven days.”

Because of Big Ten guidelines and safety protocol, Chryst will have to self-isolate for 10 days while the student-athletes cannot resume activities for 21 days.

Wisconsin does not plan on rescheduling the canceled game against Nebraska.

As for what’s next for the Badgers, the No. 9 Badgers will play host to the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, November 7. Kick-off at Camp Randall Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.