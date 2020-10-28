Bellator 250 Weigh-in Results: Douglas Lima vs Gegard Mousasi

Bellator MMA returns to the CBS Sports Network on Thursday, October 29 with Bellator 250 headlined by a thrilling middleweight championship bout.

In the main event, former middleweight champ Gegard Mousasi and welterweight titleholder Douglas Lima will be battling it out for the vacant 185-pound title.

Also on the main card — which officially kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET — is a featherweight bout between Henry Corrales and Brandon Girtz and the main card women’s flyweight opener between Veta Arteaga and Desiree Yanez.

Before the bouts could become official, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the weigh-ins on Wednesday morning at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut; the same venue that hosts Thursday night’s event.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

The complete weigh-in results for Bellator 250 can be seen below.

Bellator 250 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (CBS Sports Network, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Douglas Lima (184.9) vs. Gegard Mousasi (184.9) – for vacant middleweight title

Henry Corrales (145.5) vs. Brandon Girtz (145.6)

Veta Arteaga (126.2)* vs. Desiree Yanez (125)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator MMA YouTube, 5:15 p.m. ET)

Brandon Calton (258) vs. Jake Hager (253.2)

Ty Gwerder (184.2) vs. Dalton Rosta (185.5)

Sabah Homasi (171) vs. Bobby Voelker (170.5)

Nick Newell (155.5) vs. Zach Zane (155.6)

Johnny Eblen (185) vs. Taylor Johnson (185.6)

Adam Borics (149.5) vs. Erick Sanchez (150)

Toby Misech (142.4)* vs. Jared Scoggins (136.6) – 137-pound contract weight

Cody Law (145.5) vs. Orlando Ortega (141.5)

*Missed flyweight limit by 0.2 pounds.

**Missed 137-pound contract weight limit by 5.4 pounds. Fight has been canceled.