WATCH: 3 Miami University Football Players Charged After Wild Brawl

Three Miami University football players are in legal trouble after a wild brawl outside of a fraternity house near the school’s campus in Oxford, Ohio, according to TMZ Sports.

The Oxford Police Department officially charged the three players — 19-year-old TE James Bomba, 19-year-old WR Dimitri Mitsopoulos, and 18-year-old DB Terrell Rush — on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the Theta Chi fraternity house on October 3.

Bomba was charged with assault and criminal trespass; Mistopoulos was charged with 2 counts of assault, 2 counts of criminal trespass, and 1 count of disorderly conduct; and Rush was charged with trespass.

“With the OPD criminal investigation concluded, Miami has begun its investigation into the incident,” school officials said in a statement. “Miami University holds its students to high standards of conduct and will not tolerate violence.”

“Students who engage in misconduct face student disciplinary action up to and including suspension or dismissal.”

Several people were injured and hospitalized as a result of the brawl, per the reports, with one person claiming to have been hit in the eye with a golf club.

It is believed that the incident was sparked by a related one a day prior when uninvited guests were asked to leave. Some think the players showed up as part of a group looking for revenge the following day.