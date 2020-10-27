Jerry Jones Snaps at Reporter: Cowboys Have No Leadership Void

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones cannot be happy with how the team’s 2020 campaign is going through the first seven weeks of the NFL regular season, and his frustration seems to be boiling over.

After the team suffered another blowout loss, lost their second starting quarterback, and fell to 2-5, questions immediately were raised about head coach Mike McCarthy’s ability to lead the team.

Jerry Jones has been adamant that he continues to have faith in McCarthy, and snapped during a radio appearance when asked again about whether the Cowboys had a leadership void.

The comments were made during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

“Well, shut up and let me answer. No. . . . You’re not asking me that,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I gave you the answer. When I go into the locker room, there’s no leadership void in my eyes. Now, that’s your answer. Let’s move on.”

We will have to see how much longer that confidence remains.

Up next for the Cowboys is a trip to Lincoln Financial Stadium to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 1 in primetime. Kickoff for Sunday Night Football on NBC is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.