UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov hauled off yet another impressive win at UFC 254 over the weekend with a second-round submission of Justin Gaethje to unify the 155-pound title.

After the fight, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from mixed martial arts at UFC 254.

And now, we know that Nurmagomedov’s win was more spectacular than initially imagined and it confirms rumors that the champion was fighting with a broken bone in his foot.

On Tuesday morning, Khabib released an x-ray photo on Instagram Stories that showed his toe was broken just two weeks before his title defense.

Check it out:

Khabib posted an X-ray of his broken toe from Oct. 7, two weeks before he would compete at #UFC254 (via @TeamKhabib) pic.twitter.com/k3FAPeHRVz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 27, 2020

With the win, Khabib advanced to 29-0 in his professional career. His 29 consecutive wins is the longest winning streak in all of mixed martial arts. Khabib first won the vacant lightweight championship on April 7, 2018, at UFC 223 when he scored a dominant decision win over Al Iaquinta in Brooklyn, New York. He became the first Russian to win a UFC title. The submission victory over Gaethje was his third title defense. Previously, Nurmagomedov choked out Poirier in his second title defense. Nurmagomedov’s first title defense was a submission victory over Conor McGregor in October 2018.

If you missed out on UFC 254, we have you covered.

The full event results from UFC 254 can be seen below.

UFC 254 Results

Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Justin Gaethje via technical submission (triangle choke) – Round 2, 1:34 – to defend lightweight title

Robert Whittaker def. Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Alexander Volkov def. Walt Harris via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 1:15

Phil Hawes def. Jacob Malkoun via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:18

Lauren Murphy def. Liliya Shakirova via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 3:31

Magomed Ankalaev def. Ion Cutelaba via knockout (puches) – Round 1, 4:19

Tai Tuivasa def. Stefan Struve via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 4:59

Casey Kenney def. Nathaniel Wood via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Alex Oliveira via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 4:40

Sam Alvey vs. Da Un Jung declared split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

Miranda Maverick def. Liana Jojua via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – Round 1, 5:00

Joel Alvarez def. Alexander Yakovlev via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 3:00