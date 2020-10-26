Dr. Anthony Fauci has revealed that the president has not been directly involved in COVID-19 Taskforce meetings for “several months” despite a continued rise in cases.

Fauci says they have cut down to one virtual meeting a week which the president has not been attending. Instead, the taskforce communicates with Vice President Mike Pence.

The president is later briefed on the meetings.

“We certainly interact with the vice president at the task force meetings, and the vice president makes our feelings and what we talk about there known to the president,” Fauci told MSNBC’s Chuck Todd.

The 74-year-old Fauci has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and one of the most respected voices during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci, who has advised six presidents, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush in 2008.

