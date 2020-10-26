HBO to Air Documentary on the Sports World’s Response to COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic brought the sports world to a screeching halt and impacted major sports leagues like we have never seen before. Leagues across the country were forced to pause their seasons while determining how to move forward.

Luckily for us, HBO Sports was there to document it all and will be bringing a new documentary, The Day Sports Stood Still, in 2021.

The film is from producers Brian Grazer and Justin Wilkes, while Emmy-winning director Antoine Fuqua will take us through the journey.

Also closely involved with the project is NBA All-Star Chris Paul, who will serve as an executive producer, and provide a first-hand look at what life was like when the league first shut down through its return in the Orlando bubble.

“Last March when the NBA announced they were postponing the season, Chris Paul and I spoke and he said to me ‘we have to document this.’ Antoine was our next call and days later, we started filming. We knew this was a unique story, but no one could have predicted the emotional twists and turns that came with bringing the game back,” said Brian Grazer. “It’s been an incredible journey and a point in history that none of us will forget.”

Chris Paul added: “It is an unbelievable opportunity to be able to work with Brian and Antoine to tell the collective story of the sports world over the last few months. Brian had called me while I was still in the locker room that fateful night on March 11 and from there, we have been working to give the audience a deeper look into this momentous time in history.”

An official release date has not been announced.