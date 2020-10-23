Final 2020 Presidential Debate Rankings Tank

Ratings for the final 2020 presidential debate are in and it appears that potential voters were not interested in listening to deranged shouting back-and-forth between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

After their first contention debate returned a series of negative reviews with major networks dubbing the showdown a “sh*tshow”, the rankings tanked for the final debate.

Despite airing on network television and taking place just two weeks before the 2020 election, ratings plummeted 21 percent.

Of course, the 90-minute debate was going head-to-head with Thursday Night Football.

From the New York Post:

Early ratings figures from the big four networks — ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox — averaged 21.4 million viewers during the 90-minute-plus slugfest, according to Deadline, down 21 percent from their first face-to-face brawl in Cleveland, Ohio. Those numbers are likely to increase when cable networks CNN, MSNBC and Fox News Channel report their audience totals later Friday, but the Nielsen figures are way down compared to the blockbuster showdowns between Trump and Hillary Clinton four years ago.

The final debate took place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Now, we will have to wait and see what the voters have to say and how they make their voices heard on Election Day on November 3. But for now, we can be happy that the debates are over.