Delta Has Banned More Than 450 Passengers For Refusing to Wear Masks

By now in the coronavirus pandemic, you would think that people understand the importance of masks. Sure, there are still those who refuse to follow basic CDC recommendations to help limit the spread of COVID-19, but we are beginning to see them more often.

And because they are important, many companies have put COVID-19 safety measures and protocols into place which requires customers to wear one in their place of business.

This applies to Delta Airlines, but it seems like hundreds of people refused to mask up and as a result, were added to the airlines’ no-fly list.

“As of this week, we’ve added 460 people to our no-fly list for refusing to comply with our mask requirement,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a message to employees, via CNN Business.

That means those passengers will no longer be able to fly on a Delta plane because they refused to simply wear a mask.

