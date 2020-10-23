United States Sets New Record For Daily COVID-19 Cases

Despite what some politicians may be saying about the coronavirus disappearing, the United States continues to deal with an outbreak across the country.

Most recently, the United States set a daily record for new COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, there were 77,640 new cases — which tops the previous record of 75,723 caes — according to NBC News.

There were 921 coronavirus-related deaths.

“Unfortunately we’re seeing a distressing trend here in the United States,” Jay Butler, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s deputy director for infectious diseases, said at a press briefing, according to The Hill.

“We’re also seeing cases increase in really all parts of the country, in the Midwest particularly, likely in part because people are moving indoors with the arrival of cooler temperatures.”

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 8.46 million confirmed cases and 223,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.