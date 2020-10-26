AP Top 25 College Football Rankings 2020: Week 8 AP Poll

The 2020 college football season will look different than we could have ever imagined thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped the Associated Press from continuing to rank the field.

Following another busy weekend, the AP Top 25 Poll for Week 8 was released.

This week, we see a number of big changes sparked by the start of Big Ten play and a stunning upset of the then-No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions who were toppled by the Indiana Hoosiers.

The top teams in the country, Clemson and Alabama, retained their top spots.

Where does your favorite team stand entering the upcoming week in the eyes of the Associated Press voters?

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings — Week 8

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Georgia
  6. Oklahoma State
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Texas A&M
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Florida
  11. BYU
  12. Miami
  13. Michigan
  14. Oregon
  15. North Carolina
  16. Kansas State
  17. Indiana
  18. Penn State
  19. Marshall
  20. Coastal Carolina
  21. USC
  22. SMU
  23. Iowa State
  24. Oklahoma
  25. Boise State

Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego State 1

The Associated Press rankings carry more weight than polls like the Coaches Poll and FWAA Poll, as they are part of the deciding factor on which teams reach the College Football Playoff. The Coaches Poll, which is not part of the College Football Playoff selection committee’s formula to determine the four teams that will compete for the College Football Playoff National Championship, is voted on by 65 FBS head coaches.

Longtime college football writers who vote in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll include Ben Jones, Bill Landis, Brett McMurphy, Brian Howell, Rece Davis, Rob Long, Robert Gagliardi, Steve Layman, Steve Virgen, Tom Murphy, and Tony Parks.

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.

