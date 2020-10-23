NFL Schedule 2020: NFL Week 7 Announcer Schedule & Pairings

The NFL regular season rolls on. On Sunday afternoon, Week 5 of the 2020-21 regular season kicks into full swing with a full slate of games across the country.
While things look different this season due to the coronavirus pandemic and teams reporting some positive tests across the league which has led to last-minute schedule shuffling, it is exciting to know that football has returned.
Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.
Who will be calling your favorite team’s game on opening weekend?
The full television schedule and list of announcer pairings for Week 7 of the NFL regular season can be seen below, via Awful Announcing.
NFL Week 7 Announcer Schedule
Thursday, October 22
NY Giants at Philadelphia, FOX|NFL|Amazon 8:20 p.m.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Kristina Pink
Sunday, October 25
Detroit at Atlanta, FOX 1:00 p.m.
Chris Myers, Brock Huard, Greg Jennings & Jen Hale
Cleveland at Cincinnati, CBS 1:00 p.m.
Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Green Bay at Houston, FOX 1:00 p.m.
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma & Shannon Spake
Carolina at New Orleans, FOX 1:00 p.m.
Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman & Laura Okmin
Buffalo at NY Jets, CBS 1:00 p.m.
Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon & AJ Ross
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, CBS 1:00 p.m.
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis & Evan Washburn
Dallas at Washington, FOX 1:00 p.m.
Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston & Pam Oliver
Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, FOX 4:05 p.m.
Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth & Lindsay Czarniak
Kansas City at Denver, CBS 4:25 p.m.
Kevin Harlan, Jay Feely & Melanie Collins
Jacksonville at LA Chargers, CBS 4:25 p.m.
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton & Sherree Burruss
San Francisco at New England, CBS 4:25 p.m.
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson
Seattle at Arizona, NBC 8:20 p.m.
Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth & Michele Tafoya
Monday, October 26
Chicago at LA Rams, ESPN 8:15 p.m.
Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick & Lisa Salters
BYES: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota