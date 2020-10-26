Artist of the year

  • Justin Bieber
  • Post Malone
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

New artist of the year

  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Doja Cat
  • DaBaby
  • Lil Baby
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the year

  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
  • Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
  • Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
  • Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

Favorite social artist

Favorite music video

  • Doja Cat, “Say So”
  • Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
  • Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
  • Taylor Swift, “cardigan”
  • The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favorite male artist — pop/rock

  • Justin Bieber
  • Post Malone
  • The Weeknd

Favorite female artist — pop/rock

  • Dua Lipa
  • Lady Gaga
  • Taylor Swift

Favorite duo or group — pop/rock

  • BTS
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Maroon 5

Favorite album — pop/rock

  • Harry Styles, “Fine Line”
  • Taylor Swift, “folklore”
  • The Weeknd, “After Hours”

Favorite song — pop/rock

  • Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
  • Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
  • Post Malone, “Circles”
  • Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
  • The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favorite male artist — country

  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen

Favorite female artist — country

  • Gabby Barrett
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Maren Morris

Favorite duo or group — country

  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Old Dominion

Favorite album — country

  • Luke Combs, “What You See Is What You Get”
  • Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”
  • Morgan Wallen, “If I Know Me”

Favorite song — country

  • Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
  • Maren Morris, “The Bones”
  • Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”

Favorite male artist — rap/hip-hop

  • DaBaby
  • Juice WRLD
  • Roddy Ricch

Favorite female artist — rap/hip-hop

  • Cardi B
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite album — rap/hip-hop

  • Lil Baby, “My Turn”
  • Lil Uzi Vert, “Eternal Atake”
  • Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

Favorite song — rap/hip-hop

  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
  • Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Favorite male artist — soul/R&B

  • Chris Brown
  • John Legend
  • The Weeknd

Favorite female artist — soul/R&B

  • Jhene Aiko
  • Doja Cat
  • Summer Walker

Favorite album — soul/R&B

  • Doja Cat, “Hot Pink”
  • Summer Walker, “Over It”
  • The Weeknd, “After Hours”

Favorite song — soul/R&B

  • Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
  • Summer Walker, “Playing Games”
  • The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Favorite male artist — Latin

  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Ozuna

Favorite female artist — Latin

  • Becky G
  • KAROL G
  • Rosalía

Favorite album — Latin

  • Anuel AA, ”Emmanuel”
  • Bad Bunny, “Las que no iban a salir”
  • Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG”

Favorite song — Latin

  • Bad Bunny, “Vete”
  • Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
  • KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Favorite artist — alternative rock

  • Billie Eilish
  • Tame Impala
  • twenty one pilots

Favorite artist — adult contemporary

  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Maroon 5

Favorite artist — contemporary inspirational

Favorite artist — electronic dance music (EDM)

  • Kygo
  • Lady Gaga
  • Marshmello

Favorite soundtrack

  • “Birds of Prey: The Album”
  • “Frozen II”
  • “Trolls: World Tour”