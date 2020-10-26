We are just one month away from the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC and on Monday, October 26 we got our first look at the official nominations with their big announcement on Good Morning America.

Among the top honorees are Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Roddy Rich, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd who are all nominated for Artist of the Year. Best New Artist, meanwhile, features Lewis Capaldi, Doja Cat, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The 2020 American Music Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 22 from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on ABC.

Did your favorite artist earn a nod?

A full look at the nominations for the 2020 American Music Awards can be seen below.

2020 American Music Awards Nominations

Artist of the year Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd New artist of the year Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion Collaboration of the year Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix” Favorite social artist BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127 Favorite music video Doja Cat, “Say So”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift, “cardigan”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” Favorite male artist — pop/rock Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd Favorite female artist — pop/rock Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift Favorite duo or group — pop/rock BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5 Favorite album — pop/rock Harry Styles, “Fine Line”

Taylor Swift, “folklore”

The Weeknd, “After Hours” Favorite song — pop/rock Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone, “Circles”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” Favorite male artist — country Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen Favorite female artist — country Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris Favorite duo or group — country Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion Favorite album — country Luke Combs, “What You See Is What You Get”

Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen, “If I Know Me” Favorite song — country Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You” Favorite male artist — rap/hip-hop DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch Favorite female artist — rap/hip-hop Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion Favorite album — rap/hip-hop Lil Baby, “My Turn”

Lil Uzi Vert, “Eternal Atake”

Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial” Favorite song — rap/hip-hop Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box” Favorite male artist — soul/R&B Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd Favorite female artist — soul/R&B Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker Favorite album — soul/R&B Doja Cat, “Hot Pink”

Summer Walker, “Over It”

The Weeknd, “After Hours” Favorite song — soul/R&B Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Summer Walker, “Playing Games”

The Weeknd, “Heartless” Favorite male artist — Latin Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna Favorite female artist — Latin Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía Favorite album — Latin Anuel AA, ”Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny, “Las que no iban a salir”

Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG” Favorite song — Latin Bad Bunny, “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa” Favorite artist — alternative rock Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

twenty one pilots Favorite artist — adult contemporary Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5 Favorite artist — contemporary inspirational Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West Favorite artist — electronic dance music (EDM) Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello Favorite soundtrack “Birds of Prey: The Album”

“Frozen II”

“Trolls: World Tour”