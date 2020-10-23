The coronavirus pandemic has forced another change of schedule to the 2020 college football season. This week, it was announced that the annual Army-Navy has switched locations.

Rather than being held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the game will take place at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.

The game between the two service academies is scheduled for December 12.

“Army and Navy jointly announced this year’s service academy showdown will be played at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York,” Bill Wagner wrote in the Capital Gazette.

“It marks the second time in history the game will be played at Michie Stadium. In 1943, in the midst of World War II, the Army-Navy game was played at that facility located on the West Point campus of the United States Military Academy.”

This will mark the 121st annual Army-Navy Game.

The most recent win in the series went to Navy in 2019, but that has not changed the overall record. Through the 2019 matchup, the Midshipmen hold a 61-52-7 series lead.