WATCH: UFC 254 Cold Open Video

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view on Saturday, October 24 with UFC 243 at the Flash Forum on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 254 is headlined by a lightweight championship unification bout between current titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champ Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, Jared Cannonier takes on former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Ahead of this weekend’s pay-per-view, the UFC dropped the cold open for the event narrated by Ron Perlman.

You can check out the opening scene for UFC 254 below.

UFC 254: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje

Date: Saturday, October 24

Location: YAS Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Main Card Card Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 254 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 2 p.m. ET)

Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. interim champ Justin Gaethje (155) – for lightweight title

Jared Cannonier (185) vs. Robert Whittaker (186)

Walt Harris (254) vs. Alexander Volkov (265)

Phil Hawes (186) vs. Jacob Malkoun (186)

Lauren Murphy (126) vs. Liliya Shakirova (126)

Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, ESPN+, noon ET)

Stefan Struve (265) vs. Tai Tuivasa (265)

Casey Kenney (140) vs. Nathaniel Wood (140)

Alex Oliveira (173*) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)

Sam Alvey (206) vs. Da Un Jung (206)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 11 a.m. ET)

Liana Jojua (126) vs. Miranda Maverick (126)

Joel Alvarez (159.5**) vs. Alexander Yakovlev (155.5)

BACKUP FIGHTERS

Michael Chandler (155) – backup for Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje

Sergey Morozov (139.5) – backup for Kenney vs. Wood

Isi Fitikefu (203.5) – backup for Ankalaev vs. Cutelaba

* Oliveira missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Rakhmonov

** Alvarez missed weight and will forfeit 30 percent of his fight purse to Yakovlev