President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will meet on stage for the final presidential debate ahead of the 2020 election. It marks just the second time that the two candidates will face off after Trump dropped out of the second debate because he was not pleased with the format.

The Commission on Presidential Debates states that everyone attending the event will be held “in accordance with all required testing, masking, social distancing, and other protocols.”

The debate will take place live from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET.

NBC’s Karen Welker will moderate the debate and has announced she plans to touch on “Fighting Covid-19,” “American Families,” “Race in America,” “Climate Change,” “National Security,” and “Leadership” over the course of the 90-minutes.

For each segment, candidates are planning to receive two minutes of uninterrupted time before an open discussion.

Of course, the first debate was an unorganized mess with candidates speaking over each other on multiple occasions. With the election just two weeks away, let’s hope there will be more order and the candidates will be able to share their policies with the American voters at home.

The remainder of the debate schedule can be seen below.

2020 Presidential Debate Schedule

Third presidential debate

Date: Thursday, Oct. 22

Moderator: Kristen Welker, NBC News White House correspondent