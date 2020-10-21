Donald Trump Storms Out of Interview Over Maskless Reporter

Donald Trump is not fond of “60 Minutes” anchor Lesley Stahl. After reports that the president stormed out of an interview with Stahl, he took to social media to share a video.

According to the president, he left the interview after Stahl was seen maskless.

“Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come,” the president tweeted.

“I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about… Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!”

From the report:

According to a CNN report, the commander-in-chief abruptly stormed out of the interview with Stahl after about 45 minutes of questioning. The president was also meant to appear with Vice President Mike Pence but did not return to the room when his veep arrived, the report said. The crisis grew when White House assistant press secretary Karoline Leavitt publicly accused Stahl of criticizing her for not wearing a mask in the West Wing. “This is moments after she criticized me for not wearing a mask while working at my desk. Rules for thee but not for me, Lesley?” Leavitt wrote in a tweet sharing the video.

Trump was recently diagnosed with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and has since been recovering.