LSU Bans Odell Beckham Jr From Facilities For 2 Years

Odell Beckham Jr. has been banned by the LSU football program for the next two years. According to Sports Illustrated, Beckham was suspended following an internal investigation from the program related to booster payments to a player’s father.

Beckham’s suspension stems from an incident following the 2019 national championship game where he was seen handing out $100 bills to players.

In total, Beckham handed out $2,000 despite LSU officials initially saying the money was fake.

“LSU has worked proactively and in cooperation with the NCAA to identify and self-report any violations that occurred within our football program,” Robert Munson, LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director, said in the statement, via 247 Sports.

“We believe these self-imposed penalties are appropriate and we will continue to coordinate and cooperate with the NCAA on this matter.”

Whether the NCAA hands down additional punishment outside of LSU’s self-imposed sanctions remains to be seen.

The school cut eight scholarships over the next two years and has reduced recruiting visits as part of the sanctions.

